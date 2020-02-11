InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%.
ICMB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 6,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile
CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.
