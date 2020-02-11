InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%.

ICMB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 6,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $38,417.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,967 shares of company stock valued at $577,352. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.