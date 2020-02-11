Investment House LLC Buys New Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

