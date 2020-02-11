Investment House LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises 1.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $15.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.77. 39,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,545. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

