Investment House LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. 199,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

