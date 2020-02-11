Investment House LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.88. 8,798,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The company has a market cap of $554.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.