Investment House LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $214.70. 92,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

