Investment House LLC Trims Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. 113,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.