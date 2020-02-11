Investment House LLC Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 772,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

