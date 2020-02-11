Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 702,200 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Invivo Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 12th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
