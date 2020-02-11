Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 702,200 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Invivo Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, February 12th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 11th.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

