IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays lowered IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

