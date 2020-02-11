Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.74

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 72515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

