Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $160,960.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.04. 445,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

