iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average is $309.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

