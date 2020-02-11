iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,954 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.