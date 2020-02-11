iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,723 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

