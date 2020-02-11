iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 109,247 shares.The stock last traded at $37.92 and had previously closed at $37.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

