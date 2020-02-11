iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 3,224,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,803. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

