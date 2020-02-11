iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EUSA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.