iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.62

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.62 and last traded at $186.62, with a volume of 10560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

