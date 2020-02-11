iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Decreased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,541. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.