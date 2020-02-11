iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

