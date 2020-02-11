iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.31

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.31 and last traded at $243.59, with a volume of 10421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

