J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS.
NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 21,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
