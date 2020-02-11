J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-7.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 21,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.86.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

