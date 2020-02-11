J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. J2 Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.36-7.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. 3,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

