Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $869,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,730 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65.

