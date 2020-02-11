Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 2,718 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after buying an additional 1,568,234 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,289. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

