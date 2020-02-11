Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 1,778,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

