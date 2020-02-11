Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 410,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,050,786 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

NYSE:JAG remained flat at $$8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

JAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Financial Group cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.