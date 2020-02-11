James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.38

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$32.38 ($22.96) and last traded at A$32.25 ($22.87), with a volume of 402730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$31.42 ($22.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$30.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$25.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21.

About James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

