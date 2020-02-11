Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,320 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FT opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

