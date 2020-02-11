Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $18,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 614.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

