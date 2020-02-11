Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $187,000 in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 105.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396,920 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 35.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 34.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

