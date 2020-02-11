Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 101.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

