Jarvis+ 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,794.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $211,794.00 and $33,794.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,533,490 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.