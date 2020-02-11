Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on the gambling company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.67 ($3.10).

Shares of LON WMH traded up GBX 13.85 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 192.30 ($2.53). 7,972,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 68.68. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

