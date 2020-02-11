Jeffrey Hewitt Purchases 64 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £495.36 ($651.62).

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 782 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 779.25 ($10.25). The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.