Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives $25.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,204. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

