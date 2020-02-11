JJJ Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

