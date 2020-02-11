JNE Partners LLP Takes $35.92 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 986,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,916,000. FOX makes up about 23.2% of JNE Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 64,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

