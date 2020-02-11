John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.74. 87,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,890. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $887.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $2,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

