John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

PDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 60,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

