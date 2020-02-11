JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. 136,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,951. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

