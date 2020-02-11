JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.76), approximately 144,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 159,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,035.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,009.93.

Get JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Aidan Lisser acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.