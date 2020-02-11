Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of JE traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.48. 437,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,458. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.68. Just Energy Group has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$5.78.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

