K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON K3C opened at GBX 272.85 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million and a PE ratio of 29.03. K3 Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 273 ($3.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.90.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £99,999 ($131,543.01).

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

