KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 1,137,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,819,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

