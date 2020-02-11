Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €99.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.04 ($112.84).

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €93.93 ($109.22). 2,013,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.30. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

