KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after buying an additional 231,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,134,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

