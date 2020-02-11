Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of KZR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,258. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Belsky purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,981,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,588 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

