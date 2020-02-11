KickCoin (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bibox and CoinBene. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.03562782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00245886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00135486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

